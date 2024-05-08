Meghalaya to Decide on Relocating 342 Families from Them Iew Mawlong on June 7
SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government plans to meet with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on June 7 to make a final decision about moving 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.
The Meghalaya government stated again that it will not include "illegal settlers" in the relocation process.
Meghalaya's deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong, mentioned that they had important discussions today regarding the relocation issue. He emphasized that once a decision is made to relocate, it will be permanent.
Tynsong added that the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) delegation was positive about the discussions.
Tynsong said that the HPC asked for more time to discuss with the families, so they agreed to meet again on June 7 to make a final decision.
When asked, the Meghalaya deputy chief minister stated that the government cannot include "illegal settlers" in resolving this long-standing issue.
The issue of relocating the 342 families from the Harijan colony has been a concern, highlighted by the Meghalaya High Court during a July 2023 hearing, noting the long-standing unresolved matter.
Initially, the HPC rejected the relocation plan. However, in June of the previous year, they reportedly agreed in principle to the government's proposal, as revealed during a June 7 hearing in the High Court of Meghalaya.
The Harijan Colony, also known as Them Lew Mawlong, in Meghalaya has been a long-standing issue regarding the relocation of its residents.
The colony has been a focal point of discussions and legal proceedings for several years due to challenges related to living conditions, infrastructure, and sanitation.
The Meghalaya High Court has intervened, emphasizing the need for a resolution to the relocation matter, which has been ongoing for an extended period.
At first, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) didn't like the government's relocation plan. But in June of the previous year, they changed their minds and agreed, in principle, to the government's proposal for relocation.
ALSO WATCH: