Meghalaya to Decide on Relocating 342 Families from Them Iew Mawlong on June 7

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government plans to meet with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on June 7 to make a final decision about moving 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

The Meghalaya government stated again that it will not include "illegal settlers" in the relocation process.

Meghalaya's deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong, mentioned that they had important discussions today regarding the relocation issue. He emphasized that once a decision is made to relocate, it will be permanent.