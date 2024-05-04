Arunachal Pradesh Sends 10 Athletes to 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship for India

ITANAGAR: At least, 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were chosen by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India to represent India in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8.

Taking to X, Arunachal Chief Minister said, “Wishing 'Jeet' to Ju-Jitsu team! Moment of pride for us as 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India, will be representing the country in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8. Focus on the game and give your best!”

International teams participating in the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships have begun to arrive in Abu Dhabi, signaling the start of the event scheduled to begin on Friday.