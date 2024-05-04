Arunachal Pradesh Sends 10 Athletes to 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship for India

ITANAGAR: At least, 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were chosen by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India to represent India in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8.
Taking to X, Arunachal Chief Minister said, “Wishing 'Jeet' to Ju-Jitsu team! Moment of pride for us as 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India, will be representing the country in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8. Focus on the game and give your best!”
International teams participating in the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships have begun to arrive in Abu Dhabi, signaling the start of the event scheduled to begin on Friday.
The championships are being held with the support of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The event is anticipated to welcome over 1,500 male and female competitors from over 30 countries at the Mubadala Arena from May 3-8.
Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, has confirmed that all arrangements for the event are finished. This includes having the hotels, training centers, transportation services, competition arena, and a group of professional volunteers all ready.
Abdullah Al Zaabi, who leads the Events and Activities Section at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasized that all technical and logistical plans are complete. He mentioned that subcommittees are working hard to ensure the event runs smoothly.
Al Zaabi also stated that all venues are prepared, schedules are set, and he wished all delegations a successful and enjoyable stay and competition.
Jujutsu, also spelled jiu-jitsu and ju-jitsu, is a group of Japanese martial arts and a method of close combat. It involves techniques for fighting both armed and unarmed opponents, with the goal of either subduing or incapacitating them.
The term was first used by Hisamori Tenenuchi when he founded the first jiu-jitsu school in Japan. Many modern martial arts and combat sports, like judo, aikido, sambo, ARB, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts, have incorporated techniques from jujutsu into their practice.
