Assam: Fire Breaks Out in Bijulee Bhawan, Guwahati; Residents Evacuated Safely

GUWAHATI: Massive flames erupted at Bijulee Bhawan on Friday evening which filled the neighborhood with a sense of urgency and fear. Authorities point to an electrical defect as the likely spark of the conflagration occurring around 4 pm. Subsequently, this sent locals and passersby into a state of widespread panic.

As a reaction to this crisis authorities sent fire tenders to the scene with swift action. About seven or eight were dispatched. Their objective was more than just to suppress the fire. They also aimed to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

"One could see how rapidly the fire intensified," shared a local who witnessed the ordeal. "A palpable sense of alarm permeated the local community." Added the witness. Fortunately everyone was safely moved to safety.

Despite the severity of the fire officials from Paltan Bazaar police department confirmed no casualties or injuries. None were reported in connection with the incident. The extent of damage, however to either the structure or its surroundings, remains indeterminate.

"Safety of individuals is our chief concern. We are grateful no casualties are reported yet" stated a Paltan bazar police.

Nearby residents and business owners nervously awaited updates. Presently, the cause of the fire remains elusive. Initial suspicions suggest electrical fault as potential culprit.

"We have started coordinating with relevant authorities," confessed an official involved in the probe. The probe is ongoing. At this time our foremost concern is ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone affected."

As the investigation progresses residents and stakeholders in Paltan Bazaar persist with their watchdog efforts. They hope for a speedy resolution to this event. They also long to return to normalcy. The investigation proceeds with anticipated updates. Authorities are in the process of unpicking the sequence of actions culminating in the fiery incident at Bijulee Bhawan.