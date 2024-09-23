Arunachal Pradesh: SHG Organizes Skill Development Programme in Chug Village, Dirang

ITANAGAR: 'Franglaye', a Self-Help Group (SHG) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), and the West Kameng district administration conducted a one-day skill development programme at Chug Village, Dirang.

Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson APSCW, encouraged the participants to work hard persistently. She suggested they not limit their work/product making at their home, but they should try to commercialize it and earn some revenue. She further cited an example of Litjat Papad and how these community women had successfully come up with the product and are now earning millions.

Nabam Yahi Tad, Vice Chairperson APSCW, appreciated the participants for showing their interest in the new field of breadmaking rather than their traditional food products.

Komna Moidam, member of APSCW, suggested to the participants how to get economic support to sustain their start-up. She also spoke on some important areas to focus on as a startup and gave a few essential tips on how to improve their skills while getting commercial.

Earlier, Dorji Chojom, head of Franglaye SHG, welcomed the members of the women commission.

