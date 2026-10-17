Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board recommends candidates for jobs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has recommended 5,836 candidates for government jobs through 38 examinations since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.

In a video message shared on social media, Khandu said the board, established in 2018, aimed to ensure transparent, fair and merit-based recruitment to Group C and D posts.

He said the 2020 cash-for-job controversy had prompted efforts to make the recruitment process more structured and rigorous. The board subsequently expanded its examinations to cover various departmental, graduate-level, higher secondary-level, secondary-level and technical posts. Khandu said the APSSB had also received ISO certification for its recruitment system, reflecting its focus on transparency and fairness. The Common Higher Secondary Level Examination 2026 was currently under way. The board was constituted under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018, to conduct examinations and select candidates for subordinate services and Group C posts in government departments and other state organisations.

Also Read: Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Arunachal