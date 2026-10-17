Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Jairampur Police seized 261.85 grams of suspected heroin, valued at around Rs 20 lakh in the illicit market, and arrested a woman in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Police said the contraband, packed in 22 packets, was seized from New Khamdu village following specific intelligence inputs. The arrested woman, Shimnya Sangwal, hailed from Lungka village under Nampong police station.

The seizure was carried out in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses. Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and launched an investigation to trace the source of the contraband and identify others potentially involved.

State Home Minister Mama Natung commended the police team, reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy towards illicit drugs.

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