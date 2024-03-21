Arunachal Pradesh Struck By Two Mild Earthquakes; No Damage Reported

ITANAGAR: Two consecutive earthquakes jolted the state of Arunachal Pradesh during the wee hours of Thursday, as per National Center for Seismology.
The first earthquake, a mild one measuring 3.7 on the richter scale, was felt at 01:49 am. The tremor's epicentre was pin-pointed at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, with a depth of 10 kilometres in Arunachal's West Kameng district.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology notified on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
It was followed by another tremor that struck just two hours later, at 03:40 am, with a magnitude of 3.4, tracing its epicentre in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82, with a depth of 5 kilometers.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 03:40:12 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.82, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology informed on X.
Fortunately, the quake has not culminated in the loss of lives and no damage has been reported so far.
Meanwhile, in a similar development, a mild earthquake, measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale, was felt in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district and adjoining areas on Wednesday, officials said.
According to Disaster Management officials of Manipur, the tremor was felt in Northern Manipur’s mountainous Kangpokpi district and nearby areas. The officials said that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 28 km from the surface. A similar mild earthquake, measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale, was also felt in northern Manipur’s Ukhrul district and adjoining areas of Nagaland on March 15. There was no casualty or damage to property in Friday’s shake as well.
