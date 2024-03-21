Arunachal Pradesh Struck By Two Mild Earthquakes; No Damage Reported

ITANAGAR: Two consecutive earthquakes jolted the state of Arunachal Pradesh during the wee hours of Thursday, as per National Center for Seismology.

The first earthquake, a mild one measuring 3.7 on the richter scale, was felt at 01:49 am. The tremor's epicentre was pin-pointed at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, with a depth of 10 kilometres in Arunachal's West Kameng district.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology notified on the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).