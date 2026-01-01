Arunachal Pradesh team flagged off for Khelo India Beach Games

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday officially flagged off its 53-member contingent for the second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games, marking a proud milestone with the state’s first-ever participation in Beach Soccer at the national level. The flag-off ceremony was held at the conference hall of the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh and was led by the Director of Sports Tadar Appa. The national beach sports event will be held from January 5 to 10 next, at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Arunachal Pradesh will compete in beach soccer (boys and girls), beach tug of war (boys and girls), and Pencak Silat. The contingent comprises players, coaches, and managers, and will be led by Chef de Mission Nada Apa, sports officer. During the ceremony, tracksuits and kit bags were distributed to the athletes. Addressing the players, Appa underlined the importance of the Khelo India Beach Games in promoting emerging sports and offering national exposure to young talent. He urged the athletes to perform to their fullest potential and make the state proud. Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the director said the debut of Arunachal Pradesh in Beach Soccer at the Khelo India Beach Games was a historic moment for the state. The ceremony concluded with best wishes to the contingent for a successful and memorable outing on the national stage.

