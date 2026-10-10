Arunachal Pradesh to hold special voter enrolment drive

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ITANAGAR: A special voter enrolment drive will be conducted across Arunachal Pradesh to include eligible citizens left out of the electoral roll and young voters who have attained the age of 18, the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said on Friday.

The drive follows the publication of the final electoral roll on September 22 and will be conducted in accordance with Election Commission of India instructions issued on October 1.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will organise special camps at polling stations across the state to assist eligible citizens, including those left out during the Special Intensive Revision exercise, in enrolling as voters.

The drive will be conducted at the Electoral Registration Officer level under the supervision of District Election Officers. Eligible citizens can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the electoral roll. The CEO's office clarified that voter enrolment is a continuous process and eligible citizens whose names are missing or have been deleted can apply for inclusion at any time.

The office urged eligible voters to participate in the special camps and ensure their names are included in the electoral roll.

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