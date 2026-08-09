Special Intensive Revision to begin in Tripura from September 5

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 will begin in Tripura from September 5. State Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey said the final voters' list would be published on December 23 after completion of the SIR.

He said, as per the direction of the Election Commission of India, the SIR had been taken up for 19 States and Union Territories, including Tripura. For this SIR, October 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date. This means anyone who completes 18 years of age on this date will be eligible to be enlisted in the voters' list.

The main objective of the programme is to identify dead, relocated or duplicate voters and remove their names, as well as include new voters and prepare a flawless and reliable voters' list.

Detailing the schedule, the CEO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would go door-to-door from September 15 to October 14 to distribute enumeration forms and help voters fill them in. During the door-to-door survey, no documents would be collected; only enumeration forms would be filled.

The BLOs have been instructed to visit each house at least three times so that no eligible voter is left out in case of their absence. Voters could also fill in the enumeration form online and submit it through the ECINET app or online portal.

If required, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) would notify voters to submit documents after the draft voters' list was published.

Also Read: TSF Seeks Probe After Same NEET-UG Candidate Name Appears in Two States’ ST Lists