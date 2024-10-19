Arunachal Pradesh: Union MoS to Provide National Outlets for Arunachal SHGs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has assured the self-help groups (SHGs) of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh that his ministry will provide outlets at airports and railway stations for them to sell their agricultural produce and handicraft items.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Railways & Food Processing Industries gave the assurance during an interaction with women of a local SHG on Thursday, who urged him to facilitate greater market opportunities. “All necessary assistance shall be provided to promote the products of the district,” Bittu said.

The SHG members apprised him of the requirement of a cold storage in Ziro to enable farmers and horticulturists to fetch better prices for their produce like kiwi and other fruits.”

The minister was accompanied by local MLA Hage Appa, Industries Secretary Bullo Mamu, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, HoDs, and SHG members during his visit to Ziro Valley.

Earlier, the DC apprised the minister of the micro food processing industries in the district that are beneficiaries of the PMFME schemes. He also requested Bittu to attach a coach to the Naharlagun-Delhi train for transporting kiwi during kiwi season.

The union minister also visited the local winery Naara-Aaba, the integrated aqua park, and the Shivling in Kardo. He also toured the local villages and visited a kiwi garden, where he adopted a kiwi tree.

He lauded the local people for their hardworking nature and “the practice of agriculture which preserves natural resources and ensures organic farming practices.”

