Tripura pays tribute to its last princely ruler Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura today paid rich tribute to the state's last princely ruler, Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, who is described as the founder of modern Tripura, on his 118th birth anniversary. The Tripura Government, the TTAADC and many other organisations organised separate programmes on the day, while the state government also declared an official holiday.

The main programme was organised at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, where Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president and MLA Abhishek Debroy, and Agartala Mayor Deepak Majumder paid floral tributes to the late Maharaja. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described Bir Bikram as a far-sighted leader. He said the then Maharajas used to rule certain parts of present-day Bangladesh, which went to Pakistan during Partition. However, the Maharaja did not escape his responsibility and welcomed the residents of that region, which used to be called Chaklarosanabad, and gave them shelter in Tripura.

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