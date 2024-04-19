Arunachal Pradesh Violence: Booth Capturing Mar Electoral process in East Kameng

ITANAGAR: Violence and booth capturing disrupted the election process in Bameng constituency in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng.
Reports of unknown persons added to the confusion and the situation escalated further. These incidents raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of voters and poll workers.
Following these incidents, a letter of complaint went sent to the Chief Election Officer of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
The letter calls for fresh voting at Sokhi polling stations on 22/24, and claims that BJP supporters led by those named in the complaint have resorted to physical violence and occupied booths.
The report details a violent altercation at a polling place in which a person was allegedly involved. The complainant cites video evidence of the incident, pointing to the use of deadly weapons and obstruction of election officials and police officers entering the polling place.
The complaint emphasizes the seriousness of the situation and calls for immediate action to uphold the principles of free and fair elections.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the allegations or responded to requests for new elections, raising concerns about the credibility of the electoral process and the need for swift intervention to address these issues.
Earlier, a Gram Panchayat Chairman and BJP leader in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district was kidnapped by suspected militants on Wednesday, two days ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state on April 19.
Police said that Sangam Wangsu, 50, was kidnapped at gunpoint from his home at Longkhaw in Longding.
Soon after the incident, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said no interference in the poll process by underground elements would be tolerated and the security forces would take stringent action against such activities.
Election officials said that since the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on March 16, as many as 36 incidents have been registered where one person died and 34 persons were injured.
