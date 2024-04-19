Arunachal Pradesh Violence: Booth Capturing Mar Electoral process in East Kameng

ITANAGAR: Violence and booth capturing disrupted the election process in Bameng constituency in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng.

Reports of unknown persons added to the confusion and the situation escalated further. These incidents raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of voters and poll workers.

Following these incidents, a letter of complaint went sent to the Chief Election Officer of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The letter calls for fresh voting at Sokhi polling stations on 22/24, and claims that BJP supporters led by those named in the complaint have resorted to physical violence and occupied booths.