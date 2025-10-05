Arunachal Press Club Marks 43rd Foundation Day, Emphasizes Ethical Journalism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Saturday marked its 43rd Foundation Day with a solemn yet spirited gathering at its office, underscoring the need for ethical and responsible journalism in the state.

The event began with members observing a minute’s silence in memory of Biri Siroti Tana, mother of Eastern Journal video journalist Biri Tage and wife of Biri Roshan from Pakke-Kessang district.

Addressing the occasion, APC President Dodum Yangfo stressed the importance of maintaining journalistic integrity amid growing instances of plagiarism. He cautioned that such unethical practices not only tarnish the profession but could also lead to legal repercussions. “Plagiarism and copyright infringement are serious offenses. They devalue the original work and erode public trust in the media,” Dodum said, urging journalists to give proper credit to sources and adhere to the Press Council of India (PCI) guidelines.

“APC stands firmly against unethical practices. We encourage giving due credit to the media house or journalist whose report is being referenced,” he added.

Yangfo also emphasised the need for balanced reporting, especially when handling allegations. On defamation issues, he noted that adherence to ethical standards offers professional protection.

“One-sided narratives can distort public perception. Journalists must strive to present both sides of a story,” he remarked.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno reflected on the club’s legacy, recalling its formation in 1982, a year after APUWJ was established, and paid tribute to the pioneers of press freedom in the state.

“The APC was born out of the vision of three stalwarts, P B Dasgupta (PTI), A K Bhattacharjya (UNI), and Prem Bahadur Rai (Hindusthan Samachar),” Sangno said.

He also recounted the first informal meeting to form the Itanagar Press Club, held at the residence of Lummer Dai, then Director of Information and Public Relations and editor of Echo of Arunachal.

“AK Bhattacharjya, the founding president of both APC and APUWJ, played a pivotal role in establishing the state’s first newspaper, Echo of Arunachal,” Sangno noted.

Also Read: Mama Natung stresses accountability, cultural pride in Arunachal’s growth

Also Watch: