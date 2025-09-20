Arunachal: Private university professor arrested for molesting student

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police in Namsai district have arrested an assistant professor of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), on charges of molesting a female student, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prof Prasanjit Das of the university’s pharmacology department, was taken into custody around midnight on Thursday after members of the Tai Khampti Youth Organisation (TKYO) intervened and handed him over to the police, Namsai police station officer-in-charge Inspector A K Pandey informed.

According to the FIR, the student had visited the university seeking clarification on two back papers in practical examinations and a pending thesis. She reportedly consulted two professors, including Das.

Later, Das allegedly asked for her phone number, promising to “help” with her thesis, and called her to his residence.

When the student visited his residence, located about a kilometre from the campus, Das allegedly assured her of academic favours despite her admission that she had left the answer sheets blank. As she tried to leave, he allegedly blocked the door and molested her. She managed to escape and later confided in a friend, who alerted the TKYO. TKYO president Senghkhun Manchey Tai said preliminary findings suggest Das may have been a repeat offender, luring students with promises of academic favours. The organization also met university authorities, demanding accountability and safeguards to ensure the victim’s academic record remains unaffected.

