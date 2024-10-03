Arunachal: Programme for International Day of the Girl Child Launched in Papum Pare

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Papum Pare district administration and the ICDS cell of the Women and Child Development department on Wednesday launched a 10-day special programme on International Day of the Girl Child at Naharlagun railway station near Itanagar. Papum Pare brand ambassador for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Amini Laa launched the programme. To mark the launch, a cleanliness drive was conducted in and around the railway station.

The 10-day special programme will be conducted by several line departments/institutions, with a motto to encourage and support opportunities for girls and intensify awareness activities on gender inequality faced by the girls in access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage.

ICDS deputy director Jaya Taba, CDPOs and officials of the WCD department, anganwadi workers were present at the launch.

