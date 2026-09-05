Arunachal: Prohibitory order imposed in Bordumsa after SIR hearing turns violent

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ITANAGAR: A prohibitory order was imposed in Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Friday after a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned violent, prompting the deployment of heavy security forces.

Bordumsa ADC and Electoral Registration Officer Sabadam Tayang said the SIR hearing for Bijoypur was initially held at the Panchayat Hall on September 3 to consider claims and objections filed through Forms 6 and 7. The proceedings were adjourned after youths disrupted the hearing and were shifted to the ADC office conference hall on September 4.

The hearing was again disrupted when protesters, reportedly under the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), allegedly broke open the office gate and entered the premises. They were demanding deletion of Chakma and Hajong voters enrolled after 2006.

Tayang alleged that protesters vandalised the office, manhandled him and pelted stones at Chakma and Hajong community members attending the hearing. Counter stone-pelting followed, leaving an AAPSU volunteer injured.

AAPSU president Meje Taku, however, alleged that members of the union's high-level committee were attacked with knives and daos. He accused local officials of favouritism and demanded that no FIRs be registered against AAPSU members.

AAPSU has demanded arrests of those involved, suspension of the SIR exercise in Chakma- and Hajong-inhabited areas and action against officials it holds responsible. An emergency meeting has been called for September 12 in Itanagar to decide the next course of action.

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