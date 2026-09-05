Meghalaya: Nine UDP MLAs May Join BJP Amid Growing Party Discontent, Says Lyngdoh

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Speculation over a major realignment within the United Democratic Party (UDP) has intensified, with senior party leader Paul Lyngdoh confirming internal discontent among legislators and reports that nine of the party's 12 MLAs are considering joining the BJP, while two others are said to be exploring other political options, including the NPP.

Lyngdoh said he had himself raised concerns over the growing discontent at the UDP's General Executive Council meeting held last week, where several leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the party's lack of progress.

"This discontent among the MLAs is something which I myself had raised," Lyngdoh said, adding that leaders at the meeting felt there were no visible signs of the party moving forward.

He also said he had sought a progress report on the performance of the UDP's two ministers following the Cabinet reshuffle in September last year, which completes a year this month. According to Lyngdoh, the lack of clarity over the party's future has left several legislators confused and encouraged them to explore alternatives.

Lyngdoh said that during his two-and-a-half years as a minister, he had observed that development proposals put forward by UDP MLAs for their respective constituencies had not received adequate attention.

On reports of a possible defection, he said there was talk of nine MLAs joining the BJP, while two others were believed to be preparing to join other parties. Lyngdoh clarified that he was not part of the two meetings held by the disgruntled legislators and said former minister Lahkmen Rymbui appeared to be speaking on behalf of the group.

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