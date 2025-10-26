Arunachal: Public hearing on 1,650 MW Subansiri Upper project preponed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has rescheduled the environmental public hearing for the 1,650 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project from October 30 to October 28, an official said on Saturday.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, in a circular on Friday, said the public hearing will be conducted at the Menga government secondary school. He requested all the people, who are likely to be affected by the construction of the project, from Siyum, Taliha, Payeng, Jaring, Daporijo, Gusar and Dumporijo circles, to attend the hearing.

The Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric project is a proposed 1,650 MW plant over the Subansiri River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra River.

The project will be implemented by the state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and the Arunachal Pradesh government. The project, which was formerly named the Oju-I and Oju-II hydroelectric projects, has faced stiff resistance from students and those who are likely to be affected by the power plant.

