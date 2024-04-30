National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited signs MoU with Norwegian company for solar power

Dibrugarh: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) on Monday signed an MOU with M/s Ocean Sun, a Norwegian company operating as a technology provider to the floating solar industry. In continuation of efforts towards sustainable development and Renewable Energy capacity, NHPC Limited - the largest organization for Hydropower development in India is also engaged in the development of various renewable energy projects viz. Solar/Wind/Green Hydrogen etc.

The MOU outlined the mutual intent of the parties to explore key areas of cooperation for demonstration of Ocean Sun’s floating solar energy technology based on PV panels, mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane at relevant sites as may be identified by NHPC. The MOU was signed in Hybrid mode by V.R. Shrivastava, Executive Director (REGH), NHPC and Kristian Tørvold, CEO, Ocean Sun in the august presence of H.E. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Director (Technical), NHPC and Rajat Gupta, Executive Director (SBDC), NHPC at Embassy of Norway, New Delhi and H.E. Dr. Acquino Vimal, Ambassador of India to Norway, Oslo on Monday.

Also Read: Assam: Northeast India Braces for Heavy Rains Amid Heatwave; IMD Issues Alerts Across Seven States

Also Watch: