Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma gives Rs 20,000 grants to relocated vendors

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday distributed one-time relocation grants of Rs 20,000 each to vendors relocated to designated vending zones at Barik and Dhanketi, as part of the government's efforts to reorganise street vending and improve the city's roads and public spaces.

Sangma said the relocation had been possible with the cooperation of various stakeholders and acknowledged the challenges involved in the process, given its direct impact on the livelihoods of vendors as well as the Government's efforts to improve the city's overall appearance.

He said prime locations had been allocated to the vendors to maintain a balance between their livelihoods and the aesthetics of the city's roads and streets.

The Government also plans to develop the vending zones with toilet facilities, seating areas, decorative lighting and evening live performances to make the areas more accessible and attractive to residents and tourists.

The one-time relocation assistance is intended to support vendors during the transition period. Each vendor will receive Rs 10,000 immediately through Direct Benefit Transfer, followed by Rs 2,000 a month for the next five months, taking the total assistance to

Rs 20,000.

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