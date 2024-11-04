Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University to Hold 22nd Convocation on November 30

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: The 22nd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will be held on November 30 next. The convocation is being held for 2023-24 academic sessions.

The gold medals will be awarded to the toppers of bachelors and master degrees in person. The degree certificates of PhD and gold medals will be issued in person in the convocation hall, while the rest of the certificates will be issued outside the hall, the RGU said in a notification. Eight hundred applicants (PhD-160, PG-250, UG-350) only will be allowed for physical attendance in the hall, it added.

