Arunachal Pradesh school students embark on national integration tour

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Fifteen students and a teacher from Mahabodhi School, Tawang, embarked on a 10-day national integration tour on Sunday. The tour is being organised by the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana, a Defence spokesperson said.

The students will tour Delhi, Agra, and Bharatpur and explore India's most iconic sites, including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, the spiritual centre of Vrindavan, and the Nehru Planetarium.

The official said the initiative will broaden young minds, giving them an exciting chance to experience the spirit of a growing and vibrant Viksit Bharat.

The tour reflects the Indian Army's commitment to fostering unity and building a strong sense of national pride, the official said. Through Operation Sadbhavana, the army is helping connect communities and encouraging the next generation to embrace India's rich heritage, shared values, and boundless potential, he added.

