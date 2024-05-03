Arunachal: Rescued Asiatic Black Bear Cub is In the Care of the CBRC

ITANAGAR: Encouragingly commitment to wildlife conservation is being illustrated through a display of compassion. A male Asiatic black bear cub of just one month found sanctuary at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in India. The Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department rescued the cub from the Sagalee area. The cub is a native of the Papum Pare district.

The transition from a perilous situation to the safety of CBRC signals hope for this species. Poaching might be the reason the cub separated from its mother. When discovered it was in a weak state and weighed just 2.3 kilograms. Despite this, the expert care provided at CBRC has had a positive impact.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare and Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited provide support for this center. Currently the cub shows signs of health improvement.

This dramatic improvement is indeed noteworthy. It highlights the essential role rehabilitation centers play in protecting vulnerable wildlife. Their role is indispensable.

Established in 2004 CBRC stands as a beacon of hope for orphaned bear cubs. It's located in India. It has taken its 85th cub under their wings. CBRC steadfastly strives for the rehabilitation of these cubs. They also train them for life in the wild adhering to a meticulous process. This process mirrors their natural upbringing.

This process commences with acclimatization and weaning. Regular forest walks are also integrated. Every single step is designed thoughtfully. It ensures the cubs develop the survival skills required.

CBRC expands its work beyond immediate care of orphan cub. Actively, it partakes in raising cognizance about the quandaries of the Asiatic black bear. Through comprehensive educational campaigns this organization reaches out to the masses.

Efforts of the CBRC are impressively bolstered by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). WTI operates as a key collaborator in these activities. Having conserved over 50000 animal lives it trains numerous forest personnel as well. Countless forest personnel receive training through WTI.