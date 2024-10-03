Arunachal: RGU Signs MoU With Capital Police on Healing Centre for Trauma Victims

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the capital unit of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) in running the counselling centre, Ane’s Home, soon to be functional at the Itanagar women police station here.

The centre will provide critical psycho-social and legal aid to victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and trauma, a statement from central varsity said. The objective of the MoU is to establish a collaborative framework between police and RGU at Ane’s Home, ensuring the provision of psycho-social support, legal aid and trauma counseling services to the victims of sexual abuse, domestic abuse, CCWL, missing cases and other forms of trauma and abuse.

The RGU, through its volunteers from the departments of Social Work, Psychology, National Security Studies & Law, will provide psycho-social and legal support to the victims on a case to case basis.

As per the MoU, RGU will offer crisis intervention services for victims, including mental health assessments by Department of Psychology, psycho-social support by Department of Social Work, para-legal aid by Department of Law, and policy framework for trafficking and drug dependency related issues by Department of National Security Studies, as per need.

RGU will also aim to provide suitable training programs to build capacity, enhance the knowledge and skills of police personnel in handling child-sexual abuse and domestic violence cases, with a trauma-informed approach on time to time basis.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, who led the police team under the guidance of DGP Anand Mohan, envisioned and established a centre named, ‘Ane’s Home’- A Healing Centre for Trauma Victims’ at Itanagar women police station designed to provide refuge, protection, and justice to victims of sexual abuse, domestic abuse, and other forms of trauma.

