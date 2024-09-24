Meghalaya Dy CM S Dhar Holds Meet With AAI Officials to Discuss Umroi Airport Expansion

Shillong: Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on Monday held a meeting with representatives from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to discuss the proposed improvements and expansion of Umroi Airport.

The meeting was attended by local MLA Damanbaitbha Lamare, Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, AAI Regional Executive Director M. Raja Kishore, and Umroi Airport Director Rajeev Ranjan. The meeting took place in the conference hall of Umroi Airport.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister outlined the objectives of the gathering, emphasising the need to address various aspects of the airport’s expansion.

According to Dhar, before any development can proceed, certain guidelines must be clarified by the Union Government.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that only after these guidelines are approved can the expansion plans move forward.

Currently, approximately 16 acres of additional land are required for the airport’s expansion, with an additional six acres needed for a parking bay.

He stated that all related issues will be presented for discussion in an upcoming cabinet meeting, as the expansion process involves multiple guidelines that must be addressed by the central government.

Dhar further emphasized the state government’s commitment to the expansion of Umroi Airport, highlighting its potential to facilitate travel for local residents and create employment opportunities for the youth, especially if 24x7 flight operations are established at the airport.

