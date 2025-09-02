Arunachal scholars shine at Malaysia conference

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Three distinguished academicians from Arunachal Pradesh showcased the state's cultural and academic heritage on a global platform by presenting their research at the 13th Malaysia International Conference on Languages, Literatures and Cultures (MICOLLAC-2025), held from August 26 to 28 at Penang, in Malaysia.

The prestigious event, organised by the University of Putra Malaysia, drew scholars and researchers from across the world. Prof Anga Padu of Rajiv Gandhi University highlighted the cultural importance of the Mopin festival in preserving the indigenous identity of the Galo community. Dr Minu Sono, Assistant Professor at Bini Yanga government women college, presented her paper on the Nyokum festival, emphasising its role as a cultural anchor for the Nyishi people and its contribution to intergenerational knowledge transfer.

