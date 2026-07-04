Arunachal scientist develops natural hand wash from indigenous tree

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A scientist in Arunachal Pradesh has developed a natural, eco-friendly hand wash from the state’s indigenous Dikang (Gymnocladus burmanicus), popularly known as the “soap tree”, in a breakthrough that combines traditional knowledge with modern scientific research and opens up new opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and biodiversity-based entrepreneurship.

The plant-based hand wash has been developed by Dr Temin Payum of the Botany department at Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat, in East Siang district of the state, officials said.

The product is free from synthetic chemicals, is skin-friendly and demonstrates the potential of harnessing Arunachal Pradesh’s rich forest resources for value-added, environmentally sustainable products.

The research marks the first successful formulation of a natural hand wash using the pods of Gymnocladus burmanicus, a tree native to the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh.

For generations, indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Adi and Galo tribes, have used Dikang pods as a natural cleanser for washing hair, clothes and treating certain skin ailments.

Researchers say the latest innovation transforms this traditional knowledge into a modern hygiene product with commercial potential, creating fresh avenues for community-based enterprises and value addition of forest produce.

Experts believe the innovation could support the growing global demand for herbal and sustainable personal care products while reducing dependence on synthetic detergents that contribute to environmental pollution.

With a mature Dikang tree capable of producing a substantial quantity of pods annually, the species also offers promising prospects for rural entrepreneurship through sustainable harvesting and processing.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state continues to demonstrate how its rich biodiversity and indigenous knowledge can inspire sustainable innovation.

“The successful development of a natural hand wash from our native Dikang by Dr Temin Payum is a remarkable achievement that bridges traditional wisdom with modern scientific research,” Mein said in a social media post on Friday.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls for urgent El Nino preparedness