Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls for urgent El Nino preparedness

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With Meghalaya recording an alarming rainfall deficiency of more than 80% in June, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday called for immediate and coordinated action to strengthen the state’s preparedness against the possible impacts of El Niño, warning that climate change has become an immediate reality requiring sustained efforts to safeguard food and water security. Addressing a workshop on “Developing State Response for El Niño Preparedness: Strengthening Food and Water Security”, the Chief Minister stressed that preparedness must remain the government’s foremost priority despite changing weather forecasts, describing the emerging climate situation as an existential challenge demanding collective action across all sectors.

“Climate change is no longer a future challenge; it is our present reality. While forecasts may change, preparedness cannot wait,” Sangma said.

Describing the situation as an “existential crisis”, he urged government departments, communities and institutions to adopt a flexible, data-driven and adaptive approach to minimise the impact of climate uncertainties. “We cannot wait for perfect plans. We must act now. Every step we take today will shape the resilience of future generations,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Meghalaya’s efforts to promote natural farming, noting that the initiative has received national recognition, including appreciation from the Prime Minister. “Natural farming offers us a sustainable and practical pathway to reduce the impact of climate change. However, we must innovate and adapt practices suited to Meghalaya’s unique conditions,” he added.

He stressed that climate resilience must be supported through integrated measures such as water conservation, spring rejuvenation and the construction of water retention structures, including check dams and reservoirs. “Success should not be measured by schemes alone, but by the real difference we make in people’s lives,” he said.

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