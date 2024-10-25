Arunachal: Scientists Discover Rare Flowering Plant In Dibang Valley

ITANAGAR: A significant discovery has been made in the remote Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh as a new species of flowering plant going by the name of Begonia neisti has been found in the mountainous terrain.

The region’s vast unexplored biodiversity and potential for unique plant life have been highlighted through this unique finding.

Nazir Ahmad Bhat from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), along with Bipankar Hajong and Dr. Pankaj Bharali from CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR- NEIST), joined hands in discovering this peculiar species of fauna.