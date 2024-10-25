Arunachal: Scientists Discover Rare Flowering Plant In Dibang Valley

ITANAGAR: A significant discovery has been made in the remote Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh as a new species of flowering plant going by the name of Begonia neisti has been found in the mountainous terrain.
The region’s vast unexplored biodiversity and potential for unique plant life have been highlighted through this unique finding.
Nazir Ahmad Bhat from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), along with Bipankar Hajong and Dr. Pankaj Bharali from CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR- NEIST), joined hands in discovering this peculiar species of fauna.
Begonia neisti boasts striking variegated leaves and large, white-striped stems, distinguishing it from other Begonia species. The plant thrives on moist, hilly slopes between Hunli and Anini, blooming from November to January.
Advanced molecular analysis verified the species’ distinctness and evolutionary relationship with other Indian subcontinent Begonia species. The Nordic Journal of Botany published the research.
The IUCN Red List has classified the Begonia neisti as Data Deficient (DD) and its habitat is threatened by road expansion, raising concerns about its future.
This discovery expands scientific understanding and underscores the need for ongoing exploration in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, where undiscovered natural wonders remain.
