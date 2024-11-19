CISF signs MoU with Aditya Birla Education Trust to provide mental health support services

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Sanrakshika- The CISF Wives Welfare Association has entered into an MoU with Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET) for providing counseling and support to CISF personnel and their families to ensure mental well-being and emotional health support. To recognize this milestone, a function was organized at CISF headquarters in New Delhi on November 8. The MoU was signed by Kanan Srivastava, Secretary Sanrakshika, and Parveen Shaikh, President, Mpower (ABET), in the presence of Sanrakshika members.

Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET) through “Project Mann” will provide mental and emotional support to Sanrakshika members and their families by addressing and alleviating the commonly faced challenges relating to psychological & emotional health and advocating prevention programmes and services to Sanrakshika families. CISF members and then families can voluntarily avail themselves of the services by ABET. As per the MOU, ABET will provide various services under “Project Mann, including: Mental Health Program for imparting training to empower and equip the beneficiaries with effective ways to support mental well-being and emotional health at the workplace. Awareness session for all beneficiaries focusing on understanding mental well-being and emotional health concerns. Psychometric assessment screening to identify beneficiaries at risk and promote early

intervention to prevent further risk. Counseling for availing one-on-one professional intervention with a dedicated, trained psychologist. A dedicated helpline will also be provided so that the beneficiaries can avail themselves of this service 24/7 with inbound and outbound call support.

Sanrakshika is hopeful that this MoU will fulfill the long-felt need of support for emotional and psychological well-being for Sanrakshika members and their immediate families. Sanrakshika and CISF are deeply committed to the welfare of the CISF personnel and their families on the lines of the Gol initiative of “TogetherForMentalHealth.”.

