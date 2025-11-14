Arunachal: SEC reviews preparedness for panchayat, municipal polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reviewed district-level preparations for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections, due in December, and directed officials to ensure the smooth, transparent, and timely conduct of the polls.

The Commission also urged all district authorities to uphold the state's long-standing record of peaceful and successful elections. At a review meeting held here, the SEC chaired a conference attended by all District Election Officers (DEOs), District Municipal Election Officers (DMEOs), nodal officers, and Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs).

The Commission's Secretary, Taru Talo, in his address, emphasized coordinated efforts for efficient election management. State Election Commissioner Rinchen Tashi, while addressing the officers, highlighted the state's history of conducting 11 peaceful panchayat elections since the NEFA Panchayat Regulation of 1967, along with two municipal elections. He urged district officials to draw inspiration from past successes and remain focused on pre-poll, poll-day, and post-poll responsibilities to ensure free, fair, and fearless elections this year.

Tashi also reiterated the importance of effective supervision and coordination among DEOs, DMEOs, and all stakeholders. During the meeting, DEOs and DMEOs presented detailed PowerPoint briefings on electoral preparedness, covering the finalization of electoral rolls, staff rationalization, training of polling personnel, availability of election materials, communication and transport arrangements, security planning, and law-and-order measures.

The discussions also addressed district-specific challenges and proposed solutions. The SEC assured full support to the districts and appreciated their preparation of comprehensive district election management plans.

