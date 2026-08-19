Arunachal Seeks Stronger ICAR Support for Agriculture Roadmap

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu sought stronger support from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for preparing a time-bound agriculture roadmap, establishing a Central Kiwi Research Institute and opening 10 additional Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in uncovered districts.

Addressing ICAR's 97th annual general meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Wangsu highlighted the need for mountain-specific scientific solutions to strengthen agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

He urged ICAR to expedite the preparation of the agriculture roadmap and make it practical, time-bound and focused on measurable outcomes for farmers.

Wangsu also reiterated Arunachal Pradesh's demand for a Central Kiwi Research Institute, noting that the state contributed nearly 60 per cent of the country's kiwi production. He said the institute would help improve production, technology, processing and market opportunities for growers.

The minister further sought approval for 10 additional KVKs in districts currently without agricultural extension centres. Arunachal Pradesh has 17 KVKs, while proposals for 10 more centres have already been submitted to ICAR-ATARI, Guwahati.

Wangsu said expanding the KVK network would help take agricultural research, modern technologies and scientific practices to farmers in remote areas.

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