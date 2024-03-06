Manipur: Significant Arms Cache Unearthed in Manipur; Joint Forces Conduct Successful Operation

IMPHAL: A decisive step against possible risks was taken as a teamed initiative by state and federal security. They executed an operation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The operation was focused on the probability of hidden militant weapons, due to reliable hints. It resulted in the discovery of notable amounts of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in potentially hazardous locations.
The mission happened in a discrete zone revealing a hidden stash of battle materials. No one was caught on the spot, but the retrieved load was vast and composed of dangerous weapons. The items discovered included a Light Machine Gun (CMG) with a magazine, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, a native mortar, a weapon constructed with explosives, an unexploded 2-inch mortar HE bomb, an unexploded 2-inch smoke bomb, a homemade live mortar shell, a No. 36 hand grenade with a detonator, a Baofeng communication set with a charger, along with 35 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, and 55 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.
The Kangpokpi district police now have control over the confiscated weapons and explosives for in-depth investigations and legal processes. This discovery highlights the importance of collaboration in intelligent operations among federal and state security in handling potential disruptions to peace and region stability.
With this joint operation, the alertness and preventive steps taken by security teams to prevent illegal activities and dismantle hidden militant structures have been shown. The discovered arsenal will not only pose potential danger to locals but also underlines the continuous effort needed to maintain security and safety in the region.
As the case unfolds, investigators are going to look into the beginnings and reasons for the hidden storage. They want to stop any bad plans that could use these weapons. Working together, the security forces and operation - based on smart information - are key. They help keep things safe and secure for all folks in Manipur.
