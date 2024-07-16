Arunachal: SIC Khopey Thaley inspects landslide area, assesses ongoing restoration works

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: State Information Commissioner (SIC) Khopey Thaley inspected the landslide affected Mompani national highway stretch, caused due to the recent incessant rainfall in the Anjaw district. The SIC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hayuliang, Juliti Mihu. Both inspected the entire stretch of NH- 113 between Tezu and Hayuliang.

The landslide, caused by incessant rainfall over the past few days, resulted in a complete wash away of the road formation, significantly disrupting surface communication in the region. The SIC assessed the ongoing restoration works being carried out by the road construction company. He commended the efforts of the team on-site and emphasized the importance of swift and efficient restoration to re-establish normalcy in the affected area.

It was noted that the restoration work is expected to take an additional 10 days to complete, provided there is no further rainfall.

Currently, the district is cut off from the rest of the world, and efforts are focused on the 250-meter length of road that was washed away by the landslide. Formation cutting is ongoing to allow for vehicle movement.

Khopey Thaley, who is on his visit to his hometown, besides the inspection, also intended to hold a series of Right to Information (RTI) awareness campaigns aiming at educating the local population about their rights under the RTI Act. These campaigns are part of a broader initiative to empower citizens by providing them with the knowledge and tools to hold public authorities accountable.

The SIC visit underscores the government's commitment to addressing the immediate concerns of the affected residents and promoting transparency and accountability in public administration.

