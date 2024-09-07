1,059 ITBP Recruits Celebrate Passing Out Parade at RTC Kimin with Awards and Ceremonial Displays

LAKHIMPUR: After successful completion of 44 weeks’ rigorous training at Recruit Training Centre (RTC) Kimin, 1059 new recruits of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from different parts of the country, participated in Passing Out Parade and Attestation Ceremony on Thursday. On this occasion a spectacular ceremonial parade was organized in a well decorated ground of RTC Kimin, ITBP. Harpreet Singh Sidhu, IPS, ADG, Eastern Command, ITBP took salute of the passing out parade as chief guest. Pawan Kumar Negi, DIG, RTC Kimin, ITBP, welcomed the chief guest, all dignitaries and family members of the recruits who graced the occasion with their presence in large numbers. Further he apprised in short on activities conducted by the Institute. During 44 weeks’ of basic training main emphasis remained on physical, mental and emotional robustness of these trainees. They not only withstood the pressure of the training but also performed exceedingly well in various sphere of warfare training.

The chief guest appreciated the marvellous and vibrant passing out parade by these trainees and called upon to maintain the strength and pride of the country intact. Moreover, he conveyed best wishes to these new combatants for their future assignment to serve the nation. On this occasion, the chief guest awarded Overall Best Trophy to CT(GD) Ashish Kumar, Best in Weapon Training Trophy to CT(GD) Mohit Singh Chauhan, Best in Fire Trophy to CT(GD) Sintu Kumar, Best in Drill Trophy to CT(GD) Adarsh Tiwari and Best in Endurance to CT(GD Manish Bora. The parade was followed by spectacular pipe band display and other demonstrations like Pole Malkhamb, Replica, and Aerobics performed by the trainees which exhibited the quality of training imparted by the Recruit Training Centre Kimin, ITBP Force.

On this occasion, families of officers, subordinate officers and other ranks of various formations of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force were also present. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Rakesh Kumar, Second-in-Command, RTC, Kimin, ITBP expressed gratitude to the chief guest, other dignitaries and family members for gracing the occasion.

