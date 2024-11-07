Arunachal Students Set Out on Inspiring National Integration Tour to Delhi and Chandigarh

our Correspondent

Itanagar: Twenty students of a school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Palizi embarked on a 10-day national integration tour to Delhi and Chandigarh, an official said. The tour is being organized by the Gajraj Corps under Operation Sadbhavana and aims to inspire and broaden the world view of youth from the remote areas of Arunachal by showcasing the dynamic spirit of a rapidly evolving Viksit Bharat, a Defence spokesperson said.

He said the tour provides a unique platform for the students of Saint Xavier School, Palizi in West Kameng district, to witness India’s heritage and achievements firsthand. Through guided visits to iconic landmarks, interactions with civil and military leaders, and an exploration of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry, students will gain insight into India’s multifaceted growth story, connecting with its storied past and vibrant present, the official said. The tour was flagged off from Missamari in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

