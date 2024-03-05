Sikkim: Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana Unites Border Villages Through Football

GANGTOK: The Indian Army sponsors a football game at a high altitude, bringing together border villages. This part of their program, Operation Sadbhavana, aims for unity in East Sikkim.
The Trishakti Corps from the Indian Army started a unique idea for unity and friendship. As part of Operation Sadbhavana, a friendly football game was set up. The teams were from the border villages of Gnathang and Kupup in East Sikkim. The game was held 12,600 feet above sea level which added a special touch. It took place under the beautiful sky of East Sikkim. This was a clear sign of the army’s dedication to promoting patriotism and teamwork in these border regions.
Local youngsters eagerly joined the event which showed it was a hit. It created a feeling of fun, unity, and respect for each other. Fans from both villages supported their teams showcasing great sportsmanship. The locals were grateful for the army’s effort in creating events like these which builds trust and fosters good relationships in these border areas.
The Operation Sadbhavana program, focusing on helping the community, has had a positive impact on the lives of these villagers. A prize ceremony took place after the football game. This was a special part of the program. The players were praised for their skills, spirit, fitness, and devotion to the game. The ceremony not only awarded individual efforts but also highlighted the idea that sports contribute to unity and friendship.
A high-altitude football game turned out to be a huge success. It showed the Indian Army's hard work in creating good vibes and strong bonds with civilians in the tough and far-flung regions lining the Indo-China border. This is because of Operation Sadbhavana. The Indian Army continually shows it's all-in for peace and unity in the border villages of Sikkim. They leave a deep and enduring impression on the hearts and minds of the locals.
