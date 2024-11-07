Arunachal: Swachhata Captains Embark on Exposure Tour to Mawlynnong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As a part of the ongoing Clean Siang Mission, the Swachhata Captains from 12 model clean villages in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, embarked on an exposure tour to the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya. Siang deputy commissioner P N Thungon on Tuesday flagged off the exposure tour, which aims to provide participants with firsthand knowledge and insights into the sustainable practices that have made Mawlynnong a model of cleanliness and community-driven environmental stewardship.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, the DC expressed confidence on the impact of the exposure tour, saying Mawlynnong has set an exemplary standard of cleanliness and we believe that the knowledge and practices gained from the visit will help our Swachhata Captains lead the way in making Siang district a cleaner, healthier place to live. Siang zilla parishad chairperson Osi Pabin also highlighted the importance of community-driven efforts in achieving lasting change. The Swachhata Captains are not just leaders within their villages, they will help inspire others to take ownership of their environment and work together to keep our communities clean, she said.

