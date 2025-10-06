Arunachal: Talk on science of flying inspires youth at Bamboosa library

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A special talk on the science and spirit of aviation captivated students and parents at the Bamboosa Library in Tezu, Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, as part of the fourth session for youth development and Air Force Day celebrations, jointly organized by the Bamboosa Library and the Forum of Library Activists (FoLA), Medo.

The session, titled “What Makes an Aircraft Fly?”, was led by Yogesh Kumar Mishra, air traffic control manager at Tezu airport, who offered vivid insights into the principles of flight, the operations of a civil airport, and the critical role of air traffic controllers in ensuring aviation safety.

Through engaging visuals and explanations, Mishra highlighted how rigorous monitoring and coordination make air travel one of the safest modes of transportation. To make the session more interactive, he presented three educational films on the Indian Air Force, tracing its glorious history, evolution, and contributions to national security.

The documentaries included one on Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, India’s first Chief of Air Staff, a 2012 feature titled “80 Years of Indian Air Force”, and another on iconic aircraft that have served the force, including the recently retired MiG-21.

Block Technology Manager at Namsai, Dr. Nomita Lungchang, lauded the Bamboosa Library for its wide-ranging educational initiatives and recalled her long association with the Lathao Youth Library movement. She congratulated the volunteers for their continued efforts to inspire young minds through knowledge-based activities. The programme was coordinated by Jeenamsi Ngadong, joint secretary of FoLA, and attended by enthusiastic students, parents, and library volunteers, reflecting the growing impact of community-based educational outreach in the region.

Also Read: Arunachal: Rabies Awareness Drive Conducted in Upper Siang

Also Watch: