Arunachal: Tawang post office staffer held over alleged Rs 39.25 lakh embezzlement

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ITANAGAR: A multi-tasking staffer of Tawang Post Office was arrested for alleged embezzlement of government funds worth Rs 39.25 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang said the woman was arrested on September 14 following a complaint from the postal department.

Inspector of Post Office (Bomdila Postal Sub Division) H Nilamai Singh lodged a written complaint on September 13 after a financial verification at Tawang Post Office on September 7 detected major accounting discrepancies. The inspection found that Rs 39.25 lakh remained unaccounted for as of September 10.

According to the complaint, Rs 34.49 lakh collected as Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance premiums between January 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, had not been deposited into official accounts or produced despite repeated reminders. A further Rs 4.75 lakh in unremitted counter cash was also allegedly found missing.

The complainant said the accused admitted the shortage during initial questioning by postal authorities and submitted a written undertaking acknowledging the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Tawang Police registered a case and began an investigation led by officer-in-charge N Angu. The accused was arrested after completing legal formalities and remanded to police custody, the SP said. Further investigation was underway.

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