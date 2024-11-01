Arunachal: Teacher Arrested For Alleged Molestation And Sexual Abuse Of School Girl

ROING: An 11-year-old girl student at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly fell prey to sexual assault and abuse, leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old Hindi teacher from Uttar Pradesh.

According to an FIR filed by the victim’s parents at the Roing Police Station, the incident took place on October 12.

Chandan Upadhya, the accused teacher, had called the minor student to discuss her Hindi assignment and exam performance. He further asked permission to speak with the student privately to provide academic guidance.

However, during the telephonic conversation, which was kept in speaker mode, the victim’s mother overheard the teacher making inappropriate comments and instructing the child to keep the matter confidential.