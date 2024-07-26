Assam CM Praises FM for Highlighting State's Flood Issue in Budget

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extolled Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her detailed mention of Assam's recurring flood crisis in the Union Budget. This is a first-time acknowledgment from the central government. CM Sarma underscored the annual devastation caused by floodwaters. These waters enter Assam from neighboring states and countries. This situation was previously unrecognized at the federal level.

In his remarks Sarma emphasized the significance of the Finance Minister's statement. He noted, "Union Minister clearly stated that Assam bears the burden of floodwaters not from its own but from external sources." The central government has never acknowledged this fact before. He compared the allocation of Rs 11000 crore to Bihar. He pointed out that Assam's needs surpass this amount. Central government has provided substantial funds over the past five years. Assam received Rs 4,800 crore so far. Sarma expressed optimism. He believes that this new recognition of the flood issue would lead to increased assistance. It may potentially exceed Rs 11000 crore in the coming years. Sitharaman indicated that while the exact monetary support figure for Assam cannot be quantified. The central government is committed to providing comprehensive support.

The recent flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement. The latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) indicates only two rivers. Dikhou in Sivasagar and Disang at Nanglamuraghat. These rivers are currently flowing above danger level. Despite this 184 villages across nine districts remain affected. These districts include Morigaon, Dibrugarh Sivasagar, Golaghat Dhemaji, Hojai Jorhat, Goalpara and Nagaon. Relief efforts are ongoing. 24 operational relief camps provide shelter for 1953 people. This number includes 706 women and 424 children. The report confirmed that there have been no human casualties in last 24 hours.

This acknowledgment from the Union Budget marks significant step in addressing Assam's flood challenges. The Chief Minister's praise for Finance Minister Sitharaman underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by Assam.