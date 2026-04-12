Arunachal: Tirap Celebrates Pongtu Kuh Festival with Great Fervour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The traditional Pongtu Kuh festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Tutnu village in Tirap district, with community leaders and dignitaries stressing the need to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Tutsa community and promote the region's tourism potential.

The festival, held at the ancestral home of the Tutsa community residing across Tirap and Changlang districts, was attended by Tirap Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) John K. K. Matey and Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin highlighted the cultural significance of Pongtu Kuh and underlined the importance of safeguarding traditional heritage, including festivals, folk songs, dances and indigenous attire.

He said preserving these traditions can help promote international tourism in the region.

Sawin also noted that with Tirap district now included in the tourist circuit, there is a growing need to prepare and develop facilities to effectively cater to visiting tourists.

The SP expressed gratitude to the chief patron and the Pongtu Kuh celebration committee for the invitation. He lauded the Tutsa community for preserving their cultural heritage and encouraged the youth to remain focused, work hard and stay away from unlawful activities.

Matey extended his greetings on the occasion and praised the Tutsa community for their continued efforts in maintaining their traditional attire and customs. He urged the youth to learn from elders who hold deep knowledge of ancestral traditions and carry forward the legacy for future generations.

Matey also appealed to the youth of Tutsa and Tirap to prioritise education and stay away from social evils such as substance abuse, including kaani and drugs, which can have harmful impacts on society.

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