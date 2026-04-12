BJP ramps up grassroots drive in Meghalaya ahead of Garo Hills Council polls, Shillong Lok Sabha bypoll

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Signalling an intensified organisational push ahead of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections and the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday asserted that the party has significant scope to consolidate and expand its presence across Meghalaya.

Senior BJP leader A. L. Hek said, "The party has many years ahead to further strengthen its position in the state," while addressing the 47th Foundation Day celebrations. Calling for grassroots mobilisation, he urged party members and karyakartas to "take the flag of the party to every nook and corner of the state," stressing that organisational strengthening remains a collective responsibility in view of the upcoming electoral challenges.

He added that party members have the responsibility to organise and strengthen the party, keeping in mind the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and the by-election to the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read: Meghalaya Sets Benchmark with Near-Total MDoNER Fund Utilisation