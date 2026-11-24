OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The United Christian Forum (UCF) urged the Union Home Ministry to intervene for the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, and sought safeguards for Christian institutions and other religious minorities during the review of the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

In a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the forum raised concerns over alleged intimidation and arrests of people attending prayer meetings and other religious activities. It also sought protection of the constitutional rights of the Christian community. UCF Northeast spokesperson Toko Teki said the state government should reconsider the relevance of the 1978 Act, which, according to the forum, had remained without effective implementation for more than four decades. He said people from different religious backgrounds had traditionally lived together in Arunachal Pradesh. The forum urged the state government not to notify or enforce rules under the Act until a final decision was taken on its repeal. It also cited Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion.

On the proposed FCRA amendment, the UCF expressed concern over provisions it said could grant extensive discretionary powers to the executive without adequate safeguards. It sought explicit protection for the properties and assets of churches, educational institutions, hospitals and charitable organisations, along with an effective appellate mechanism and wider consultation with minority groups.

The forum also urged the Home Ministry to advise state governments to ensure that laws relating to religious conversion were implemented in accordance with constitutional principles and were not used to facilitate arbitrary complaints, harassment or unwarranted arrests. It called for impartial action against violence, threats, vandalism and disruption of peaceful religious gatherings.

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