OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of neglecting development and providing inadequate financial assistance during its rule in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the Centre, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has substantially increased its support for the progress of the northeastern state.

Addressing a public function here, Shah claimed that the Centre provided Rs 33,530 crore to the state during the UPA rule between 2004 and 2014, while the financial assistance rose to Rs 1,64,664 crore during the 2014-2024 period under the NDA government.

He said tax devolution to the state had gone up four times, while grants had increased 18 times, adding that the figures reflected the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

"The growth of Arunachal Pradesh's budget from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore suggests how development has expanded in the last 12 years," he said.

The minister claimed that the Northeast had witnessed a major transformation in connectivity and development over the past 12 years under the leadership of Modi, maintaining that the gap between the region and the national capital had narrowed considerably.

He said no state capital in the Northeast remained without improved connectivity through road, rail or air services, adding that the region had witnessed unprecedented expansion in infrastructure.

Shah, who is also the Cooperation Minister, said agricultural produce, milk, eggs and vegetables from local communities were being procured through village cooperatives instead of being brought from Tezpur or Guwahati.

“Women-led cooperatives were supplying these products to the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police , strengthening the rural economy and building closer ties between security personnel and villagers,” he pointed out.

Calling for self-reliance, he urged Arunachal Pradesh to expand dairy, meat and fish production, assuring that Amul and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) would procure the state's entire milk output.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he referred to the 2,880-MW Dibang hydropower project, being developed at an investment of around Rs 32,000 crore, the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road, Nechiphu tunnel and a bridge over the Sisi river in Dibang Valley.

Following a request from Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Shah said he had discussed with an airline the introduction of a second daily flight between Itanagar and Delhi.

Shah also flagged off a mobile medical van and inaugurated the SARAS Mela, besides launching Mission Shikshit Arunachal Phase II with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore and the state power and rural road development programmes with allocations of Rs 2,000 crore each. He also launched 199 vibrant villages projects worth Rs 110.95 crore across 11 border districts and Mission SURAKSHA.

He inaugurated a food grain warehouse at Raga LAMPS, launched an e-commerce portal for ArSRLM products and unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047.

At a separate event, the minister inaugurated a new campus of the 12th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi near here.

He announced that an Olympic-like swimming pool at the battalion would be opened to swimmers from Itanagar and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with facilities for training aimed at helping local athletes prepare for higher-level competitions.

He said the force would remain prepared round the clock to respond to emergencies and assist people in distress.

He mentioned that the campus would serve as a centre for strengthening disaster response capabilities not only in Arunachal Pradesh but also across the Northeast and adjoining regions by providing necessary training to NDRF personnel from all northeastern states.

Shah later left for Delhi, concluding his three-day visit to the northeastern state.

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