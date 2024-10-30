Arunachal: Vital Deliberations on Convergence Between PRIs and CBOs Held in East Siang

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: East Siang district hosted a pivotal district-level orientation and discussion with line departments, focused on the universalization of convergence between Panchayati Raj and community-based organizations.

The event took place at the DC conference hall, Pasighat on Monday and was organized by the District Mission Management Unit Pangin, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission in collaboration with East Siang district administration.

Tagi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district chaired the meeting, who also led the discussions on enhancing the convergence between PRIs and CBOs.

The gathering included heads of various departments, including Panchayati Raj, State Bank of India, Public Work Development, Public Health Engineering, Department of Planning, Textile and Handicraft, Gas Agency, along with PRI members and block officials from Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo. Officials presented an overview of ArSRLM’s structure and outlined the objectives of the workshop through video and PPT presentation.

DC emphasized the role of convergence in poverty alleviation and awareness related to various schemes within rural areas, urging PRI members and line departments to collaborate closely and provide the necessary support required.

A district level Line Departments’ Discussion Pointers Sheet outlining the convergence strategies for East Siang District was shared with various line departments present in the workshop. Representatives of the line departments present including Panchayati Raj, State Bank of India, Public Work Development, Public Health Engineering, Department of Planning, Textile and Handicraft, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (DAHV) Gas Agency provided a presentation and discussed about their existing implementation challenges, convergence program, schemes, benefits and strategies. They also implied upon the utmost importance of liaising through PRI and ArSRLM to impart convergence programs and schemes successfully.

Officials from PHE & WS department, highlight the importance of hygiene, JJM, RE/BE, construction of IHHL, Drainage, soak pit and dustbin. Officers encouraged ArSRLM to bring the SHG network to their representatives present at block for a better convergence.

