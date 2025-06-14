Arunachal will receive spells of rains soon: Report

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: After a week of hot and dry weather, Arunachal Pradesh is poised for a much-needed spell of rainfall over the coming days, with the meteorological centre here, forecasting a steady increase in rainfall activity across the state till June 19.

The weather is expected to intensify significantly from June 16 onwards, bringing scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms to several districts, a report from the state disaster management department said on Friday.

According to the district-wise forecast, Tawang, Kurung Kumey, West Kameng, Papumpare, Namsai, Changlang, and Longding are likely to witness frequent and widespread showers on some days.

Meanwhile, East and West Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kamle, and Pakke Kessang, regions that started the week with little or no rainfall are expected to receive increased precipitation mid-week.

Rainfall is also likely to pick up in Upper and Lower Subansiri, Siang, and West Siang districts. The eastern and central belts, including Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit, and Anjaw, will particularly see a rise in rainfall between June 17 and 19. Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert to the risk of thunderstorms and lightning. This wet spell comes as a much-needed relief amid a notable rainfall deficit across the state.

From June 1 to 11, Arunachal Pradesh recorded only 81.7 mm of rainfall, 39% below the long period average (LPA) of 134.7 mm. The week between June 5 and 11 was even drier, with just 11.2 mm of rainfall, a staggering 88% shortfall from the normal weekly average of 94.5 mm.

While rainfall for the week of June 13 to 19 is still expected to remain below normal at 53.7 mm, the situation is projected to improve significantly in the subsequent week.

Between June 20 and 26, rainfall is expected to exceed the average, reaching approximately 130 mm compared to the normal 106.5 mm.

