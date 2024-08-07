Arunachal: Workshop on POCSO, sexual harassment organized at Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A two-day workshop focusing on the “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013”, ended at the Administrative Training Institute at Naharlagun, near here, on Tuesday.

The workshop was designed for Group A and Group B officers of various government departments including police personnel and members of Internal Complaint Committee on Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act 2013 and aimed to provide comprehensive training on the legal frameworks and mechanisms in place to protect children from sexual offences and to ensure a safe and respectful workplace environment for women.

“This initiative underscores the commitment of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), to enhance the knowledge and skills of government officials in handling sensitive issues related to child protection and workplace harassment,” ATI director Pate Marik said. He enlightened the participants of the provisions of CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 with reference to “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace”.

Advocates Jennie Kino, Tapak Uli, Taba Zim and Taying Nachup, as resource persons, conducted sessions on POCSO Act, 2012 while advocates Taba Zim and Taying Nachup enlightened participants on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Nearly 60 participants attended the workshop. The participants took part in case studies and practical exercises and gained valuable knowledge and tools to effectively implement and enforce these acts within their respective departments.

